LIVE: PLAC, Channels TV Hold Police Reform Townhall

A Police Reform Townhall to discuss the problems of the policing system in Nigeria and how to fix them is ongoing on Channels Television.

The programme is organised by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), in collaboration with Channels Television.

It focuses on the implementation of the new Police Act, 2020, which provides for the framework for the police to ensure cooperation and partnership between the force and host communities in maintaining peace, combating crime, protecting liberties, life and property.

The programme features discussants and contributors from Channels Television’s Lagos and Abuja studios, as well as the virtual space.

Watch the video above…


