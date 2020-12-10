The mayor of Liverpool has stepped aside following his arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation, The Guardian reports.
Joe Anderson said he was stepping away from decision-making and would take unpaid leave while the investigation continued.
He said his arrest on Friday was a painful shock and he believed time would make it clear and that he had no case to answer.
Mr Anderson and four others, including Derek Hatton, the former deputy leader of the council, were held as part of an investigation into the awarding of building contracts in the city.
Liverpool city council’s chief executive Tony Reeves met Local Government secretary Robert Jenrick on Monday and the government later requested the authority reveal its planned commercial property deals.
In a statement, Mr Anderson said; “I have always done what I believe is best for the city and I am taking the following action with those best intentions in mind.
He said it was important that everyone in Liverpool knew leaders were focussed on what is most important to the people, their livelihoods and with a pandemic still in force, their lives.
Mr Anderson added: “For this reason, I believe it is important that the city and government are reassured that our city is indeed operating in the correct way.
“I am therefore stepping away from decision-making within the council through a period of unpaid leave, until the police make clear their intentions with the investigation on the 31 December.
Deputy mayor Wendy Simon will now become interim mayor.
The council’s liberal democrat opposition leader Richard Kemp said Mr Anderson had made almost the right decision to step away from the city’s affairs.
“His resignation would have been an even cleaner break, he said.
Mr Kemp also tweeted: “relationships with the government and the private sector would be very difficult whilst the city’s political leader is under a cloud.
He said the situation had shown up the worst of the mayoral system and his party would submit a motion to end that system and return to a modern committee system in which there are checks and balances.
