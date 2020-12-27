Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp sees no reason why Mohamed Salah would want to leave the Premier League champions but says he would not keep the Egyptian forward at the club against his will.

Salah told Spanish newspaper AS in an interview this month that he admired Real Madrid and Barcelona, fuelling talk in the British media that he was looking to move on.

ALSO READ: Lampard rules out Chelsea as title contenders

“I think the only reason to leave Liverpool at the moment is the weather. What other reason could be there?” Klopp said at a news conference.

“This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, we pay good money, we have a sensational stadium with outstanding supporters.

“You cannot force people to stay but that is it. We make changes and bring players in and if a player wants to go then we cannot, probably not hold him back; it’s just that I would not understand why somebody would want to go.”

Vanguard News Nigeria