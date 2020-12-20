After several postponements, the League Management Company (LMC) has confirmed the December 27 date for the start of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2020/2021 season.

According to the organisers, the date was reached after consultations with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the participating football clubs of the NPFL and Redstrike Media Group UK, the NPFL commercial rights holders and strategic commercial partners of the LMC.

The Federal Government through the Federal Minister of Youth and Sports Development was also briefed in this regard, which included steps to be taken to ensure full compliance with the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

LMC said that the absolute need to ensure appropriate compliance with the club’s licensing regulations among other regulatory requirements resulted in the delay in starting the league as envisaged.

In a statement issued yesterday by the LMC, huge progress has been made, especially in the areas of infrastructure upgrade.

The LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, noted that the support of the NFF and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development has been critical in attaining this level of compliance.

He stated, “in line with the core objectives of the LMC-Redstrike partnership, which is to repackage and reposition the NPFL as one of the best football leagues on all parameters, Redstrike Group has engaged a reputable and experienced production company from Europe, which will deploy state of the art facilities and other equipment for the television production of matches and activities of the NPFL to meet world-class standards.”

According to him, the production company would be working with other domestic agencies that have the capacity to deliver media content of NPFL activities.

“This will enable the NPFL, in line with the best international benchmarks, to have full control of its content to be distributed, marketed and monetised across all platforms such as OTT, Mobile, Free to Air and Cable TV to ensure the widest coverage that can generate appropriate revenues to the NPFL.

“The detailed and impressive production preparations have seen the assembling and engagement of very many Nigerians, technicians, and other highly skilled football industry professionals.

“These preparations include the development of the NPFL.TV App, an OTT platform/channel for streaming the NPFL matches, which will also house all the apps of the individual NPFL clubs and provide the best possible fan engagement among others”.

The NPFL.TV app has since been made available for download on Google Play Store and will soon be on Apple Store.

The statement also noted that participating clubs of the NPFL have been assured of a robust revenue distribution with the minimum guaranteed revenue/payment from the LMC-Redstrike Partnership to ensure commercial stability, operations, sustainability, and success of the league.

Dikko is quoted to have said in the statement that the partnership “will also guarantee other stakeholders of NPFL, including match officials and services providers of a much improved and, or sustained indemnity and professional remuneration as part of the measures to improve standards across the football league industry value chain”.