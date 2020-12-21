A pastor with the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Renewal Movement, Abakaliki, over the weekend, was arraigned by the Ebonyi State Police Command for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl.

The Pastor identified as Christopher Ebenyi, 45, was said to have gone to the victim’s house to sell some immune booster drugs to her mother when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the defendant took advantage of the little girl as soon as her mum stepped out to buy some items.

Speaking to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, the victim’s mother, said:

“The Pastor came to our house to sell some drugs to me. Before he came, I had in mind to get something for the house. So, I left him and my daughter to go and buy those things.

“When I got back home, I saw the Pastor using his fingers to insert inside my daughter’s vagina. I shouted and he said, it was the devil. I called people, who came around and started beating him. And eventually, he was arrested.”

The defendant was said to have committed the offence at No. 39 Nsi Road, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on December 15, 2020.

After the Pastor was arraigned on one count charge of indecent assault, before the Magistrate’s Court, Police Prosecutor, ASP Mathias Eze, told the court that the offence was punishable under section 222 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“That you Christopher Ebenyi ‘m’ on the 15th day of December 2020, at No. 39 Nsi Road, Abakaliki in the Abakaliki Magisterial District did finger the vagina of one girl aged 5 years and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 222 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009,” the charge documents read in part.

The defendant who confessed to the crime said: “I am Pastor Christopher Ebenyi. I am from Eziulo in the Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

“I know the victim at Convent in Abakaliki. I got to their house and I called her, she came and I touched her private part.”

While directing that the defendant resides within the jurisdiction of the court, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Nnenna Onuoha, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000.00 with one surety, in like sum

The matter was adjourned till January 28, 2021, for trial.

