PRESIDENT of the Care People Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Rev. Tunde Tioluwani, has urged the government to show love to the needy.

He said the government should take care of orphans and the physically-challenged ‘at this period of economic recession’.

Tioluwani spoke at the annual national carnival for disabled persons and less-privileged at the Care People Foundation Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, government should go beyond promises and bring up impact-oriented programmes to cushion the effect of poverty on Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable.

He also enjoined the well to do in the society to borrow a leaf from what the foundation was doing by assisting the less-privileged.

He added: “We decided to mark this year’s celebration low key by not inviting thousands of people with disabilities as we used to do yearly. Rather, we invited their representatives to pick up their wheelchairs, sewing and grinding machines, bags of rice, cooked food and money.”

Over 50 orphanages and centres for people with disabilities were present at the carnival, which featured music and dance, raffle draws and presentation of gift.

Gifts given to the less-privileged include grinding machines, sewing machines, wheelchairs, foodstuffs and cash.