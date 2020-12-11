Our Reporter

SUNTORY, a global leader in the beverage and food industry, has unveiled its new Lucozade variant, Lucozade Cola.

Head of Marketing and Trade Marketing Boma Harrison said the product is a result of evolving consumers’ needs and intended to delight consumers and ensure refreshment needs are met.

Harrison explained that the drink gives pure, beneficial energy that stimulates mental and physical positivity of its consumers, which she noted to be largely youths.

She said: “Lucozade Cola is a vibrant drink intended for our vibrant consumers. They are the everyday, on-the-go men and women who consider themselves as hustlers and digital citizens. These are people leading full and busy lives and have an innate desire to progress and succeed.

“We want to provide our consumers with products that will enable them in the pursuit of their passions and also support their yearning for an ideal world that is free of negativity.

“We want the brand to resonate with the lifestyle of our target audience which is fun, trendy and social. These are the value-conscious people who want to lend a voice to the development of the country.

“With Lucozade Cola, you get the benefit of refreshment, revitalisation during moments when you need energy – at work, brainstorming, traffic – it’s your partner for the pursuit of your goals with the fun side of Cola.