French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday, 7 December, rejected criticism of his close ties on the visit of Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, saying that to take a tougher line on respect for human rights would be counterproductive.

According to Aljazeera, Macron hosted Fattah whom he referred to as his friend, for talks on the second day of the Egyptian’s three days state visit to France.

Ahead of their discussions amnesty international and other right groups accused France of indulging President Fattah’s brutal repression of any form of dissent and said it was now or never for Macron to stand up for human rights.

Macron told a joint press conference with Fattah that he had brought up the issue of human rights during their discussions and said he remained a constant advocate of democratic and social openness.

But he ruled out conditioning France’s deepening defence and trade ties with Egypt on the issue of rights.

“I think it is more effective to have a policy of dialogue than a policy of boycott which would reduce the effectiveness of one of our partners in the fight against terrorism and for regional stability, he said.

”To force the issue of human rights would be both ineffective on the subject of human rights and counter-productive in the fight against terrorism, that’s why I won’t do it, he added.

Macron and Fattah also share suspicion of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who led calls for anti-French protests and boycotts in October over Macron’s defence of the right to publish cartoons mocking Islam’s prophet Mohammed.

France has just been a victim of campaign for hate and boycott driven by ignorance and extremism, the French president said on Monday, thanking Fattah as the president of a great Arab and Muslim country for honouring France with a visit.

Like this: Like Loading...