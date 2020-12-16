The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday assured motorists and residents along the Magboro axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway of safety around the scene of a gas pipeline rupture in that area.
NNPC’s spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, said the pipeline break which was caused by a construction company carrying out excavation work in the area resulted in gas leakage.
He said in a statement issued in Abuja that the leakage was promptly contained through the efforts of the NNPC team, officials from the Lagos State Government, and other stakeholders.
The statement seen by Punch also quoted the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company, a subsidiary of NNPC, Faruk Usman, as saying, “The impacted section of the pipeline has been isolated and the pipeline depressurised such that it poses no danger to the public.”
The corporation urged members of the public to go about their duties normally as all safety measures had been put in place to avert any danger.
It stated that repair work had commenced with a view to restoring gas supply as soon as possible.
Earlier today, there was panic among residents and motorists at the Arepo-Magboro axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when a gas pipeline ‘exploded’ near the head office of Punch newspaper.
Hundreds of commuters scampered for safety causing gridlock as the gas continues to erupt with a huge hissing sound heard kilometres away in Arepo Estate and the Magboro community.
A resident of Forthright Gardens Estate simply identified as Omobolaji said that a loud sound was heard around 9:30 a.m. According to him, the pipeline eruption caused panic as many residents of the estate rushed out of their apartments.The Ogun State Traffic Management Agency, had warned motorists to find alternatives routes and those trapped in the traffic to keep safe as first responders have arrived the area.
