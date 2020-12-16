The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday assured motorists and residents along the Magboro axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway of safety around the scene of a gas pipeline rupture in that area.

NNPC’s spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, said the pipeline break which was caused by a construction company carrying out excavation work in the area resulted in gas leakage.

He said in a statement issued in Abuja that the leakage was promptly contained through the efforts of the NNPC team, officials from the Lagos State Government, and other stakeholders.

The statement seen by Punch also quoted the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company, a subsidiary of NNPC, Faruk Usman, as saying, “The impacted section of the pipeline has been isolated and the pipeline depressurised such that it poses no danger to the public.”

The corporation urged members of the public to go about their duties normally as all safety measures had been put in place to avert any danger.

It stated that repair work had commenced with a view to restoring gas supply as soon as possible.