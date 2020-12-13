A Kira division court in Uganda on Friday, December 11 sentenced a maid to four years behind bars for feeding her boss’s baby with her urine.

Vicky Abiria reportedly confessed to the inhumane act after she was confronted by the baby’s mother, Hope Chicha.

Hope told the police that she got suspicious after noticing that Abira had kept the baby’s bottle packed with urine in her bedroom.

Following the discovery, Chicha took the baby for a check-up only to discover that her daughter has been infected with syphilis.

“I found my baby’s bottle full of urine and when I asked her she confessed that she was feeding my baby with her urine,” Hope said.

Hope added: “when I took my daughter to the hospital, the doctors found out that my baby had syphilis, i am now trying to treat my child and make sure that she doesn’t get other complications.

She further added that she always saw these kinds of acts on social media and television and didn’t really think that they were true.

“I have always heard that house helps do these kinds of things, now that it has happened to my child i even fear maids. I don’t ever want to hire one, i have always treated this girl well but I don’t know why she decided to do such a thing,” Hope said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) Spokesperson Patrick Onyango had on Thursday, December 10, confirmed that they arrested Abira and charged her with spreading dangerous diseases after tests on the child proved that it had been infected by a urinary tract infection.

