Maina: Court rejects request for adjournment of case

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, rejected the request by a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, for an adjournment to prepare for his defence.

Justice Okon Abang ruled that the request was a ploy to waste the judicial time of the court.

The judge had on December 4, 2020, adjourned the N2billion money laundering case till Tuesday based on a request by Maina’s new lawyer, Mr. Adaji Abel, who pleaded that he needed more time to enable him to prepare for the case.

