The Nigerian Police has confirmed the arrival of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairperson of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) from Niamey, Niger Republic.

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported Mr Maina’s arrest by a combination of security and intelligence operatives in Niger and Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force has extradited Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), today, 3rd December, 2020, to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic, where he was arrested having been declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction over a pending criminal trial against him.

“Recall that Abdulrashid Maina was arrested on 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart,” Mr Mba said.

“The team from INTERPOL Nigeria, led by the Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentation requirements and other extradition processes, flew the wanted former Pension Boss, Maina into Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 1417Hrs (Nigerian Time).”

“Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni while applauding the trans-national/inter-agency collaborations that led to the successful arrest and extradition of the wanted fugitive, assures that necessary legal actions will follow immediately,” Mr Mba said in a statement.

Mr Maina is facing a 12-count money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Part of the allegations against him is that he used his firm to launder N2 billion and also used some of it to acquire properties in Abuja.

He denied any wrongdoing.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered Mr Maina’s trial to begin in absentia after he jumped the bail granted him by the judge.

The former pension official’s absence in court also compelled the trial judge, Mr Abang, to issue a warrant of arrest against him.

Also, the court also ordered the remand of Ali Ndume, a senator, for his failure to produce Mr Maina in court after standing as a surety for him or pay N500million bail bond.

The judge, however, granted Mr Ndume bail based on his record of good behaviour before the court.