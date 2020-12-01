A combination of operatives of intelligence service in Niger and anti-corruption agents in Nigeria have re-arrested the former chairperson of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

PR Nigeria, a news platform which distributes statements for Nigerian security organisations, quoted a security source as saying that Mr Maina was re-arrested Monday evening in Niger Republic.

The officer said the arrest was possible because of an existing mutual relationship and security agreement between the two countries- Nigeria and Niger

Mr Maina is facing a 12-count money laundering charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Part of the allegations slammed against him is that he used his firm to launder N2billion and also used some of it to acquire properties in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered Mr Maina’s trial to begin in absentia after he had jumped the bail granted him by the judge.

The former pension chief’s absence in court also compelled the trial judge, Mr Maina, to issue a warrant of arrest against him.

Also, for his failure to produce the man he stood surety for in court or pay the sum of N500million bail bond , Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South, was ordered remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja by Mr Abang

However, last Friday, the judge granted Mr Ndume bail based on his record of good behavior before the court.

Mr Abang said the court exercised its power of discretion to grant Mr Ndume the bail on compassionate ground.

At the time of fling this report, it was unclear to this newspaper if Mr Maina had been brought back into the country for the continuation of his trial.