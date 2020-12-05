Maina, is facing trial for an allegation of money laundering, after absconding from court since October this year and fled the country.

Former Chairman, Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, may have to remain in correctional centre pending the outcome of his trial.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave the order yesterday following Maina’s flouting of his bail condition.

Maina, who is facing trial for an allegation of money laundering, absconded from court since October this year and fled the country in flagrant disobedience to court orders requesting him to come and continue with his trial.

His action made the court go after his surety, Senator Ali Ndume, who was meant to forfeit his bail bond.

He was, however, apprehended in neighbouring Niger Republic and repatriated to Nigeria on Thursday.

At the resumed trial yesterday, the prosecutor, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), through its counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, brought an application, asking that court remand the accused in custody till the end of his trial to ensure that he does not jump bail again.

In his ruling on the application, Justice Abang noted that he was on a bench warrant, adding: “The defendant is already on a bench warrant, having jumped bail. So, he shall be remanded in the correctional centre, pending the conclusion of the trial.”

But Maina’s new counsel, Adaji Abel, prayed the court to adjourn the case to allow him time to fully prepare for the case.

The Judge granted the request and adjourned till December 8 for the continuation of trial.