By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, be remanded in prison until the conclusion of his trial.

In a ruling at the end of proceedings in Maina’s trial yesterday, Justice Okon Abang said Maina, having jumped bail and got rearrested, should remain in prison custody till the end of his trial.

Justice Abang recalled that Maina’s bail was revoked on November 18 because he jumped bail, prompting the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest and ordered that the trial should continue in his absence.

Maina’s surety, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume ,said he could no longer continue in that role.

He said he had instructed his lawyer to file the necessary documents on his withdrawal as Maina’s surety as he could not vouch for him again.

The judge noted that Maina, who was brought to court by security agents, was still presumed to be innocent until the contrary was proved.

The judge held that Maina was still entitled to all the constitutional rights under relevant sections of the Constitution, especially with regard to fair hearing.

He granted the request by Maina’s new lawyer, Abel Adaji, for an adjournment to enable him perfect his brief and for him to familiarise himself with the history of the case.

The decision of the court to send Maina to prison was based on an application by the lead prosecution lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, who said since the bench warrant issued against the first defendant (Maina) had been executed by his production in court, the next thing was for the court to order his remand in prison.

One of Maina’s lawyers, Francis Oronsaye, formally applied to withdraw from the case yesterday by moving the application he filed to that effect.

Justice Abang granted it, relying on the provision of Section 349(7) of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

Oronsaye is the second lawyer to withdraw from Maina’s trial within the last 24 hours. Adeola Adedipe, who had represented Maina’s company (named as the second defendant in the case) withdrew on Thursday.

The judge adjourned till December 8 for continuation of trial.

Also, the judge adjourned proceedings in the money laundering case involving Maina’s son, Faisal, till December 8 for the hearing of an affidavit filed by the defendant’s surety to show cause why he should not forfeit the N60million bail bond he pledged while taking Faisal on bail.

The court had, last month, on finding that Faisal had jumped bail, ordered the surety, Sani Dan Galadima, a House of Representatives member from Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond.

on Friday, Galadima’s lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff told the court that he had filed an application showing cause, as ordered by the court, but that the prosecution just served him with its response, prompting him to seek the court’s indulgence for him to reply.

Lead prosecution lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar ,agreed to the state of things as outlined by Sheriff.

On what the content of Galadima’s affidavit was, Abubakar said the surety was praying the court to give him time to sell the property which he pledged as guarantee for the N60m bail bond to enable him generate the money to be forfeited.

Abubakar added that the lawmaker also claimed that he had always been in court for Faisal’s proceedings even when he jumped bail.

He said the prosecution, in its response, is praying the court to make an order for the immediate forfeiture of the said property.

Maina is not trustworthy, says Ndume

Maina’s surety ,Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South), yesterday described Maina as “untrustworthy.”

Ndume was briefly sent to prison recently after Maina jumped bail.

He was only re-arrested during the week in Niamey, Niger Republic and brought back to Abuja on Thursday.

Ndume told reporters in Abuja that he would instruct his lawyers to commence the process of withdrawing his surety for Maina.

He commended the Inspector General of Police and other security operatives who carried out the arrest and extradition of Maina.

Ndume said: “With the successful arrest, extradition and subsequent remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre, I will proceed to direct my legal team to begin the process of withdrawing my suretyship for Maina with immediate effect because his action has shown that he is not trustworthy.”

The Borno South lawmaker also thanked all Nigerians, especially members of the National Assembly, the political class, family and friends, who showed serious concern when the court moved against him after Maina fled the country