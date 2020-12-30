From a deadly pandemic to a global movement for racial justice, the year 2020 has certainly experienced its fair share of world-shifting events. This year has seen nations of the world fighting to survive, no doubt many countries are hanging on by the skin of their teeth.

Below is a list and timeline of the major events that have happened in 2020 so far:

Australian bush fires: The country faced one of its most devastating wildfire seasons as the blazes continued from December 2019 into the new year and burned a record 47 million acres, displaced thousands of people and killed at least 34 people.



The killing of Iran’s general: Acting on the orders of US President Donald Trump, Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed on January 2nd by the US military via drone strike. The strike occurred during the 2019–20 Persian Gulf crisis, which began after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, and accused Iranian elements of fomenting a campaign to harass US forces in the region.

US officials justified the Soleimani strike claiming it was necessary to stop an imminent attack, though later clarifying the legal justification of the action as being taken in response to an escalating series of attacks to protect the United States.

Soleimani’s killing escalated tensions between the US and Iran, Iranian leaders vowed revenge while US officials said they would preemptively attack any Iran-backed paramilitary groups. Many in the international community reacted with concern and issued statements or declarations urging restraint and diplomacy.

Five days after the airstrike, Iran launched a series of missile attacks on US forces based in Iraq.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal family: After months of speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put rumours to rest and officially announced on January 8, that they were stepping down from their duties as senior royals. The announcement wasn’t a surprise to royal watchers, since the pair had long complained of media attention surrounding them and they both admitted that they had been struggling with the pressure that came along with being in the royal orbit, other reasons raised includes hostile treatment of the couple by some in the British tabloid press and issues of racism towards Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they planned on being financially independent and split their time between North America and the United Kingdom. The decision did not also go down well with the Buckingham palace. Some people were totally against the decision, specifically, they think that Meghan has pulled and stolen Harry away from his family, while some critics claimed that Meghan had ruined the monarchy.



COVID-19 pandemic: The world health organization announced January 9, that a deadly coronavirus had emerged, and in a matter of months, the virus had spread across the globe to more than 20 million people. The novel coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease now known as COVID-19, is believed to have started in a wet market in the city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province of China.



Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman’s death: In the span of seven months, two of the biggest names in the worlds of sports and entertainment tragically passed away. Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant died in January at the age of 41 and international film superstar, Chadwick Boseman died in August at age 43. Both of their deaths stunned the world. Kobe Bryant, passed away after a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant was travelling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others to a basketball game. The helicopter crashed due to adverse weather conditions, killing everyone on impact.

Chadwick Boseman’s death on August 28 hit his worldwide audience with the same intensity of Bryant’s death seven months earlier. Even those who had worked with him before had no clue he had been battling colon cancer for years.



Black Lives Matter protests: A global movement for racial justice caused by the police-involved killing of George Floyd, sparked demonstrations and riots held across the world to demand an end to police brutality and racial injustice, this brought about the #BlackLivesMatter trend. The outcry began in Minnesota, but campaigners spread the spark of the movement to towns around the world. In the UK, even as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in the streets of its major cities.

In June, large crowds protested outside parliament square and the US embassy in London, in Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens and in central Birmingham. The movement also spread outside Britain’s big urban centres, as anti-racist campaigners challenged institutional racism in smaller towns and cities which have less ethnic diversity and are less known for their activism. The tragedy of Floyd’s death inspired ordinary people, thousands of miles away in the UK, to fight for institutional change in their communities under the banner of ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM).



Angela Merkel: In July this year there were speculations about the health of the German chancellor. A series of severe shaking incidents at official events got Germans talking about her health. As she reaches retirement age, newspaper headlines have questioned whether she’s fit enough to stay in office.





Beirut explosion: On August 4, a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port of the city of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, exploded, causing at least 204 deaths, 6,500 injuries and $15 billion property damage, leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless. Prime minister Hassan Diab avoided taking responsibility for the blast and instead blamed the country’s entrenched political elite. The government ordered officials at the port who oversaw the storage of the ammonium nitrate to be put under house arrest pending the completion of the investigation.



Kamala Harris: When US president elect, Joe Biden announced on August 11, that he has selected the California senator as his running mate, making her the first black woman and the first Asian woman on a major party’s presidential ticket, many were pleasantly surprised. Today, she will be the United States first-ever female vice president, the highest-ranking female elected official in US history.



Mali Coup: On August 18, elements of the Malian armed forces began a mutiny. The soldiers detained several government officials including the President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta who later resigned and dissolved the government, this was the country’s second coup in less than 10 years. The young colonel who overthrew President Ibrahim presents himself as the president of the national committee for the salvation of the people. Until then, he had been commander of a special forces battalion based in the central region.



6G satellite: China successfully launched an experimental 6G test satellite into orbit, along with 12 other satellites, on November 6, using a single long march 6 launch vehicle rocket. It is the planned successor to 5G and will likely be significantly faster, at speeds of ~95 Gbit/s.



Donald Trump And Joe Biden: The COVID-19 pandemic was the most significant campaign issue for voters in the United States whose turnout n November 3rd, greatly exceeded recent elections in years. The result? Joe Biden of the Democratic party defeated the incumbent, Donald Trump. Despite the obvious defeat, Trump and other Republicans refused to concede, making baseless accusations of fraud, arguing that Trump won the election by a landslide even though the electoral college formally elected Biden. The claims are numerous and varied but all come down to Trump’s refusal to accept that he lost the election.



Saudi Arabia and its new social rules: The country announced on Saturday, November 7, that it had relaxed a number of its strict societal rules in a bid to increase the number of foreign tourists to the country. The announcement came as the kingdom reveals a new tourist visa scheme for a select 49 countries across the globe.

Unaccompanied foreign women will now be able to stay in hotels without a male family member chaperoning, with no restrictions on unaccompanied women visiting the country and the strict dress code for women was also relaxed allowing international female visitors to wear any outfit of their choice but required to dress modestly. Also, women can now drive and attend football matches in stadiums.



Jerry Rawlings’ side chick: Ghana’s former president Jerry John Rawlings died at the age of 73, on November 12. However, the internet came under tension when an alleged side chick of the late president, an international political advisor, Nathalie Yamb sparked controversy with her condolence message and pictures. Nathalie claimed that she and Rawlings had a secret affair and together they had a son who was born on June 4, 1999.



Emergency authorization of Pfizer vaccine: On 2 December, UK regulators granted emergency-use authorization to a vaccine from drug firms Pfizer and BioNTech, just seven months after the start of clinical trials, making them the first country in the world to approve vaccination against coronavirus. A UK grandmother became the first person in the world to be given the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part of a mass vaccination programme. The island kingdom on Bahrain became the second nation to grant emergency-use authorisation to Pfizer, its approval came on December 5, other countries followed suit and ever since orders for the vaccine has increased greatly, with other countries like Iran, Russia, US manufacturing homemade vaccines.

Like this: Like Loading...