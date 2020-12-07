A file photo of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has commiserated with the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, over the death of his son, Pastor Olumide Oyewumi.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa.

Makinde described the deceased as a humble and kind-hearted individual, praying that God would grant everyone the fortitude to bear the loss of the shining star that fell in his prime.

“Our hearts and prayers are with our father, the Soun of Ogbomosoland and his family on the death of Pastor Olumide Oyewumi,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“Sad events like this point us as mortals to the finality and absoluteness of God’s decision over our lives. We cannot question whatever God decides, but the death of our brother, a shining star and amiable individual with bright ideas and future leaves us with heavy hearts.

“I urge the family to take heart and take solace in God who giveth and taketh, while also calling on our people to remember our Baba, the Soun of Ogbomosoland and the families Pastor Olumide left behind in their prayers.”

The governor, who said it is not possible for mortals to question God, added that the demise of Oyewumi at the age of 45 has left him with a heavy heart.

Oyewunmi until his death was a Chief Accountant at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.