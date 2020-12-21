The duo have been at loggerheads over the control of the party in the zone.

While Fayose has been at logger­heads with Ma­kinde over the latter’s role in Ekiti PDP crisis as well as the leadership of the party in the South-West, with party chairmen in Ekiti, Osun, Ogun and Lagos states aligning with Fayose, PDP chairmen in Oyo and Ondo states have taken sides with Makinde.

In line with the party’s con­stitution, Makinde, as the only PDP governor in the South-West, is the leader of the party and should be giv­en preference when decisions regarding the party are to be taken. He also has the responsi­bility of organising the party and leading the assault for reclaiming other South- West states from the All Pro­gressives Congress (APC).

However, Fayose’s camp has continually opposed Makinde’s alleged interference in the affairs of Ekiti PDP. According to them, the Oyo governor who sees Fayose as a threat is doing everything possible to take the control of the party from him and hand it over to Sena­tor Abiodun Olujimi.

The crisis escalated on November 11 when a zonal faction, led by Ma­kinde, set up the reconcilia­tion committee headed by a former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, in Ibadan, which is expected to bring together aggrieved fac­tions of the party in the zone.

Two days later, the faction led by Fayose also set up a par­allel zonal reconciliation com­mittee headed by Engr. Femi Babalola. Other members of the committee are Chief Kolapo Ogunjobi, Ahmed Okandeji Mustapha, Chief Idowu Odeyemi and Chief Tunde Akindehin.

Lere Olayinka, the South-West Zonal Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP, alleged that Makinde is deliberately fueling rebellion in the party through his undue interfer­ence in the affairs of the state chapters.

Speaking further, Olay­inka said, “The truth is that Governor Makinde chose to interfere particularly in the party issues in Ekiti, Osun and Ogun states. As the only governor that we have in the South-West, he can intervene. But instead of intervening, he chose to interfere, and as ex­pected, there was resistance from these states.

“For instance, in Ekiti State, he unilaterally made a formula for sharing local government and State Excos. He presented a proposal that all the six local government chairmen in Ekiti South Senatorial District be given to Senator Biodun Olujimi. That is a Senatorial District where we have two imme­diate past House of Reps members and the 2018 gov­ernorship candidate, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

“Then, he went further to propose that in Ekiti Cen­tral where former Governor Ayo Fayose and people like us are from, Olujimi should produce the party’s secretary in the five local government areas. And he was told clear­ly that in Ekiti PDP, we don’t have culture of sharing party positions, it has always been winner takes all. Eventually, we had our congresses in Ekiti and elected Excos at the wards, local government areas and state levels were ratified by the NEC.

“But contrary to the de­cisions of the party at the national level, Makinde chose to invite a self-appointed state chair­man of the party to meetings in Ibadan. So, to us in Ekiti, the governor is deliberately fuelling rebellion and you don’t expect us to be clapping for him,” he told Daily Independent.

Responding to Olayinka’s claim, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, the Oyo State PDP Publicity Secre­tary, said the problem was because Fayose refused to ac­cept the fact that Makinde, as the only governor of the PDP in the South-West is the lead­er of the party in the zone.

Olatunji, who described Olayinka as an impersonator, said he is illegally parading himself as the zonal publicity director of the PDP, adding that the position does not ex­ist in the party.

“Lere Olayinka and his paymaster have been warned to desist from fanning the embers of discord in PDP because we believe that they have ulterior motive for doing that. They have a second op­tion if they are expelled from PDP unlike Makinde who has no other home aside the PDP. He is a member of PDP as long as the party is in existence unlike Lere’s paymaster who will praise Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who happens to be running for presidency in APC in the day and be claiming member­ship of APC at night.

“As far as we are con­cerned, Makinde is only interested in a viable PDP that can win election. He wants other states in the South-West to benefit from the method that was used by the PDP in Oyo State. As far as the South-West PDP led by Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, the Caretaker Chairman of PDP in South-West is concerned, he and his members have al­ready set up a reconciliation team led by Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola to reconcile all our aggrieved members.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the par­ty, said the national leadership of the party has already inter­vened in the disagreement be­tween the two leaders through the national reconciliation committee headed by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.