A file photo of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Prominent businessman, Chief Harry Akande, is dead.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed the news via a press statement on Saturday.

The former presidential aspirant was 77.

Akande, who was the Agba Oye of Ibadanland, reportedly died after a brief illness in the early hours of Saturday.

Makinde described the late Akande as a great loss to Oyo State and Nigeria.

According to Makinde, Akande’s fame as a businessman and his decision to join Nigerian politics to make a difference were classic, adding that his conduct gave courage to the younger generation of businessmen, most of whom he said have gone ahead to emulate Akande and are making good their dreams.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Submits Ratified AfCFTA Agreement To AU

“The news of the death of the Agba Oye of Ibadanland and internationally renowned businessman, Chief Harry Akande, came to me as a shock,” Makinde said.

“His death meant another great loss to Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria.

“Chief Harry Akande’s renown as an international businessman who tried to make inroads into Nigerian politics to make a greater impact on society remains classic.

“He was, indeed, one of the pathfinders for businessmen in politics and his efforts in deepening democracy through participation in politics will go into the annals of history, especially his role in building formidable opposition politics.

“This is one death too many and we can only pray to God to halt these deaths and allow our elders make more impact on humanity.

“We cannot question God but we can pray, and that is what we will continue to do. I pray that God will grant repose to Chief Akande’s soul and also sustain his immediate and extended families.

“Rest in peace, Agbaoye.”