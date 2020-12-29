The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde says bandits from Mali are trying to gain entry into the country through a border in Saki, a town in the state.

Makinde disclosed this during a visit to the palace of Khalid Olabisi, Okere of Saki.

His statement comes four months after Gani Adams the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, said his council had “credible intelligence” on the infiltration of “terrorists” into the south-west, particularly in Niger state and Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo state.

The army had dismissed Adam’s claim, saying the council is only “magnifying” the alert by the US that the Al-Qaeda insurgent group had started penetrating the north-western part of Nigeria.

But Makinde said Saki shares an international border through which suspected bandits are attempting to gain entrance into the country. He said, “I really want to appreciate you for the support you are giving to the current administration in Oyo State.

“It is your government too. If a state is progressing, it means the rulers at the helm of affairs are practically doing what they are supposed to do. And 2020 in particular has been a very challenging one.

“We can see that all of us are wearing face masks and observing other guidelines because we are faced with pandemic and economic meltdown. So, it was really tasking. Of course, in our locality here, the issue of banditry is also another issue.