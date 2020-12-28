



Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Monday commiserated with victims of a fire outbreak that occurred at Potiskum Market.

The fire which broke out in the early hours of Monday razed six traditional medicine shops.

In a statement issued in Damaturu, Gov. Mala-Buni, said he received the news of the incident with sadness.

He directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide the victims with all necessary support and to take stock of damages caused by the inferno.

The governor also directed the state’s Fire Service to be proactive, especially in the current harmattan season.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to victims who lost their valuables to the Potiskum Market inferno.

“The state ministry of Information, SEMA and the Fire service should intensify campaigns against bush burning and other causes of fire outbreaks.

“The harmattan season is always identified with cases of fire outbreaks; our people should therefore be enlightened on what to do to guard against fire outbreaks,” Mala-Buni said.

He also directed traditional institutions in the state to engage people on proactive measures against fire incidences.

