By Yusuf Alli, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday said the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) should allow access to assets of public officers.

He also said the bureau should engage in prevention of corrupt practices by public office holders.

He, however, said there are concerns that some agencies are making things difficult under the Freedom of Information Act for the public to access.

Malami spoke at the annual lecture of CCB on “Fighting Corruption for Socio-Economic Development”, in Abuja.

The AGF, who was represented by one of his special advisers, Juliet Ibekaku, said it was time for the CCB to look at international best practices and adopt it.

The minister said: “The role of the Code of Conduct Bureau is critical because, not only are you a constitutional body, but you come from the prevention angle which is that if you can look at what is happening before it happens, maybe we can solve the problem better.

“I think this is really what the goal is. How do we make sure that public officers declare their assets in a timely manner and that it’s also accessible. We need to look at international best practices and see what other countries are doing .”

He also spoke on other reforms put in place to make Nigerians, especially public officers, more accountable.

He added: “Already, we have initiated that beneficial ownership framework as you know. We have now made it legal under the Company and Allied Matters Act 2020 for people to tender information on beneficial ownership.

“So, if you are behind a company , automatically that information will be available to CAMA. We have already set up the beneficial ownership data base with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). We also have access to those information.

“It is now left for CAC to issue guidelines and I am aware that they are developing regulations in that regard on what should be made available publicly and what you now need to access or request for.

“I believe that with the e-economy and the effort of the government to digitalise most of the work of government, it will become easier for organisations like the CCB to make more information available to the public. Like I said, it is about what you need to know and what should be available to the public.

“So, you need to have a shift from where we are today, to the need to know basis.”

He expressed worries that some ministries and agencies have not been complying with FOI Act.

He said: “There are concerns that there are some agencies that are making things difficult under the Freedom of Information Act for the public to access exactly that type of information that should be accessed.

“If, for example, this country has enacted the FOI Act, we need to look at it and say, what should be available to the public and what should not be. We all are here as public officers and we are accountable to the public.

“And I think that this is the emphasis from the president learnt. That is, the issue of accountability and transparency.

“We look forward to receiving the report of this meeting and the recommendations that we can implement as a country.”

On his part, the Chairman of CCB, Professor Mohammed Isah, said Nigeria has lost trillions of stolen money to both domestic and foreign havens as a result of corrupt practices of public officers.

“The Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy as enshrined under Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution are purely built on the social-economic and allied issues. Of greater interest is how the constitution mandates the state to harness all resources towards programs and policies that will benefit every citizens on the basis of social justice and equality of status and opportunity.

“Needless to say all the above can never achieved in an environment where public officers are allowed to flagrantly abuse their official duty and breach the Code of Conduct for public officers as enshrined under Part I of the Fifth Schedule to the constitution.

“Official or public corruption is one of the factors bedeviling the economic growth and development of most nations across the globe, Nigeria inclusive. Fighting corruption in Nigeria is saddled on a cluster of agencies established and run under the extant laws, regulations, and polices of government at all tiers.

“It may be reiterated here that for the bureau to excel in discharging its statutory mandates, it must be ensured that all its activities are carried out in the light of the provisions of all the extent laws and all other relevant legal documents tailored towards guiding its day to day activities.

“If this can be achieved, then the Bureau will be ranked as one of the best anti-corruption agencies across the globe, putting into consideration the comprehensive nature of the legal regime we have on ground.”