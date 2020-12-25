Soumaila Cisse, Mali’s main opposition leader who was held hostage for six months earlier this year by an armed group and was considered a leading contender in the 2022 presidential election, has died in Paris.

Cisse, 71, died after contracting COVID-19, his eldest son Bocar told The Associated Press news agency on Friday, 25 December.

“The doctors did everything to keep him alive, but that’s the way of God’s will, he said.

The death throws Malian politics into new uncertainty, a former leader of the opposition in parliament, Cisse was the runner-up in the past three presidential elections and many thought he had the best chances of finally winning in 2022.

He was taken hostage by an al-Qaeda-affiliated group in March while campaigning for legislative elections in his hometown of Niafunke in northern Mali.

Amid public pressure, the Malian government obtained his liberation in October, along with that of French and Italian hostages in exchange for the release of about 200 fighters from Malian prisons.

It was not known whether a ransom had been paid, though extremist groups have long funded their operations with such payments from European governments.

Mali’s interim leader, Sem Ba N’Daw, expressed his condolences to Cisse’s family and supporters on Friday, saying millions of Malians are in shock.

Interim prime minister Moctar Ouane also expressed his condolences, tweeting that all of Mali, as well as the African continent, mourns one of its brave sons.

In his last Facebook post on Christmas Eve, Cisse wished an excellent holiday of joy and health to Christians in his country and around the world at a time when Mali is facing multiple crises including the coronavirus pandemic.

An engineer and IT specialist by training, Cisse studied in Senegal and France, where he worked for big companies including IBM before returning to Mali.

No immediate funeral plans were announced.

