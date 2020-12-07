Following the widespread of examination malpractice, the National Examinations Council, NECO, has threatened to cancel the results of students who sat for its exams in Fabian Kings and Queens International School, Kabala West, Kaduna.

This would, however, take place if the committee set up to probe allegations of malpractice against some candidates indicts them.

NECO said withholding the results is one step of the punishment as the school will also be “derecognised and those examination officials involved in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the Examination Malpractice Decree 33 of 1999.”

This notice was contained in a statement on Sunday by Azeez Sani, Head, NECO Information and Public Relations Division.

The statement made available to Vanguard partly reads:

“The Authorities of Signature Television had on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 alerted the National Examinations Council (NECO) of some infractions at one of the examination centres, Fabian Kings and Queens International School, Kabala West, Kaduna with Centre Number (0140721) that may lead to malpractice during the just concluded 2020 SSCE (Internal).

“Based on the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, it swung swiftly into action by: flagging the centre, identifying and isolating all the candidates’ scripts for scrutiny.

“Following this action, the Council constituted an Administrative Committee to investigate the allegation in order to enable the NECO to take appropriate actions.

“If found culpable, the entire results of the candidates will be cancelled, the school will be derecognized and those examination officials involved in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the Examination Malpractice Decree 33 of 1999.

“The Council wishes to commend the authorities of Signature Television for their interest in ensuring the sanctity of public examination and enjoins stakeholders to emulate this gesture.”

