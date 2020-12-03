By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state seems to be leaving no stones unturned, as it on Thursday inaugurated three separate assessment committee for the three senatorial zones.

The move according to the party is aimed at tying every loose ends and reconciling aggrieved members of the party, as it hopes to retain the state after the 2023 general elections.

A former minister of women affairs and social development, Aisha Alhassan, who in 2018 resigned as a cabinet member of of President Muhammadu Buhari, is to head the assessment committee for the Northern Senatorial zone.

Barrister Sam Tsokwa and Simon Dogari are to head the assessment committee for the southern and central senatorial zones respectively.

The state chairman of the PDP, Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd), while inaugurating the committee, charged them to put sentiments and work for the interest of the party and the entire state.

He also admonished the three committees to adhere strictly to their terms of reference which he said include “assessing the state of the party, wooing back aggrieved members, providing enabling ground for every member among other’s his words.”

According to him, “this decision was reached in one of our meeting and that is why we have raised this committee.

“We selected vibrant politicians like you, because you all know the nitty-gritty of Taraba politics, and I therefore, charge you to as a matter of urgency commerce work in earnest to deliver your mandate even before 2023.”

Responding on behalf of the committee, Aisha Alhassan, thanked the leadership of the party for finding them worthy for the task.

She further assured that they would bring their experience to bear to justify the confidence the party reposed on them.

The three committee aside their chairmen, have nine members each and has two weeks to submitb their reports.

Vanguard News Nigeria