By Bashir Bello

A Twenty-year-old man, identified as Safiyanu Mustapha has drowned inside a well in Gaida, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that circumstances surrounding Mustapha’s death were still under investigation.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed who confirmed the development to Vanguard on Tuesday, said the victim was rescued and later confirmed dead.

Muhammed said, “We received a distress call at about 07:50 am through M. Kabiru Hashimu in Gaida, Kumbotso Local Government area notifying us of the incident.

“Upon receiving the information, we dispatched our team to the scene of the incident who discovered that it was a man of about 20 years, by name Safiyanu Mustapha that fell inside a pond.

“Victim was rescued and later confirmed dead.

“We handed the victim to the village head of Chalawa, Alhaji Yahaya Zangina on behalf of his parents.

“Cause of incident is under investigation,” Muhammed however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria