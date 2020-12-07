By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio – Yenogoa

A 27-year-old man identified as Promise David has reportedly beat to death his 18-year-old girlfriend at the Amarata suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State following a minor disagreement.

The incident occurred along the Ebi’s Mechanic Road in the state capital at about 12 am Monday

According to sources, the deceased, Miss Esther Pascal, has a 2-year-old daughter, was beaten to death during a fight with the father of her child.

The suspect (boyfriend) it was learned works at a popular car wash at the Ekeki area of Yenagoa on the Isaac Boro expressway.

Sources close to the partners told Vanguard that fight broke out between the two love birds over the issues of feeding and money for welfare for the family.

Eyewitnesses said though quarrels between the lovers had become routine, they were woken up at about 11.30 pm on Sunday by the loud cry of the deceased for help.

“By the time few of us got to their door, it was locked from inside. But we forced it open and met the deceased on the floor.

“We tried to revive her with water thinking she fainted. But we discovered that she was dead. We immediately apprehended the man and alerted the police,” a resident said.

While some claimed the man used a heavy object to hit the woman on the head, others said she was dealt a heavy blow.

Already some members of the representatives of the Gender Response Initiatives established by the Wife of the Bayelsa Governor, Mrs Glory Diri have visited the scene of the crime.

Barrister Dise Sheila Ogbise, who is the deputy coordinator and member of the Gender Response Initiatives, described the incident as most unfortunate.

She called for more advocacy to end issues of domestic violence and violence against the girl child.

Contacted, the Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident and said the suspect has been arrested while investigation is ongoing.

Vanguard News Nigeria