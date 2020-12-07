By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

A lagos-based car wash operator, Idris Ayotunde, who absconded with a customer’s car, has been arrested in Odeda, Ogun State.

Ayotunde was arrested at Alakija village via Olodo at the weekend by Safer Highway Patrol team who were on stop-and-search duty on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway.

The team stopped the car and demanded for its documents, and when Ayotunde could not produce them, he was taken to the Odeda Divisional Headquarters where the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ajayi Williams, interrogated him, and discovered he stole the car.

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement yesterday, said the suspect, who claimed to be an ND holder, confessed to joining a car wash at Jimoh Bus Stop, Shasha-Akowonjo, Lagos State, recently.

Abimbola noted that the car owner, Mrs. Tosin Shofidiya, brought it for vacuum cleaning but since the car wash had no vacuum engine, Ayotunde decided to take it to another car wash and bolted with it.

Mrs. Shofidiya had also reported the case at the Shasha police station.

Commissioner of Police Edward Ajogun has ordered the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for onward transfer to the Lagos State Command where the car was stolen.