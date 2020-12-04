A map of Oyo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

A suspected robber has been beaten up and set ablaze by an angry crowd in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The police authorities confirmed that the incident occurred at about 7:30 on Friday morning at the 110 Roundabout area of Odo-Ona in Ibadan.

They noted that the suspect and his accomplice, both said to be hoodlums, robbed a commercial rider of his motorcycle at the Olomi area and took to their heels.

However, luck ran out on the two men and they were caught up at 110 Roundabout area by other riders who were on their trail.

Shortly after catching up with the suspects, the crowd descended on them before the arrival of security operatives and unleash mayhem on them.

While one of the suspects managed to flee the scene, the other was beaten to stupor and set ablaze thereafter.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo, Joe Enwonwu, condemned the action of the crowd and warned against a reoccurrence.

According to him, the act of jungle justice has been common lately among commercial motorcycle riders and other groups and it is important for them to take the warning seriously to prevent the situation from degenerating beyond control.

The police commissioner stressed that suspects were supposed to be handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution to allow dignity in the society.