• Police arrest housewife for allegedly killing husband



• Airport worker stabbed to death in Lagos



• Ortom resolves feud between Channels TV reporter, wife

A 27-year-old man, Promise David, has beaten his 18-year-old baby mama, Miss Esther Pascal, to death during a fight over food and welfare money for their baby. The incident happened on Sunday night on Ebis Mechanic Road, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. The deceased had a two-year-old daughter for her lover who works for a popular car wash outlet in the Yenagoa metropolis.

Some residents of the neighbourhood said the quarrels between the lovers had been recurring lately. A resident, who spoke in confidence, said they were woken up around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday by the loud cry of the deceased calling for help.

The source said: “By the time few of us got to their door, it was locked from inside. But we forced it open and met the deceased on the floor. We quickly tried to revive her with water thinking she fainted but we discovered that she was dead. We immediately apprehended the man and alerted the police.”

While some residents claimed the man used a heavy object to hit the woman on the head, others said she might have died due to a heavy blow on her by the culprit.

Already some representatives of the Gender Response Initiatives (GRI), established by the wife of Bayelsa Governor, Mrs. Gloria Diri, have visited the scene of the crime. Dise Sheila Ogbise, a lawyer, who is the deputy coordinator of GRI, said the incident was unfortunate. She called for more advocacy to end issues of domestic violence and violence against the girl child.

A spokesman for the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident. He said the suspect had been arrested by the police at the Ekeki Police Division and that investigation was ongoing.

Also, a housewife, identified as Mrs. Eniye Zuokemefa-Peter, has been arrested by the police for alleged involvement in the brutal killing of her husband, a lecturer at the Bayelsa State College of Education in Sagbama, Mr. Enebraye Zuokemefa-Peter.

The arrest of Mrs. Zuokemefa-Peter on Sunday night was based on petitions from the family of the deceased and on complaints of previous threats to his life during domestic squabbles over issues of infidelity.

It was gathered that the deceased was shot three times by gunmen on Friday after transacting business at a Point-of-Sale (POS) along the old Assembly Quarters Road in Ekeki area of Yenagoa.

A family member, who pleaded anonymity, claimed that the accused wife had on several occasions threatened to kill her husband over allegations of having children outside their marriage due to her inability to bear him a child.

The police spokesman confirmed the arrest, saying she was arrested based on ‘previous threats’.



MEANWHILE, the feud between Benue State correspondent of Channels Television, Mr Pius Angbo, and his wife, Dr Ifeyinwa Angbo that went viral on social media at the weekend has been resolved by Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Governor who met with the couple yesterday in his Makurdi residence admonished them to always settle their differences amicably and shun the temptation of engaging in violence and by so doing bring each other to disrepute.

The Governor advised that as a young couple with great potentials, the husband being a versatile journalist and the wife a medical doctor, there was the need for them to foster a strong union to serve as a model for others to emulate.

Angbo, in a reaction, said he had apologised to his wife over the assault on her, stressing that he also sought the forgiveness of the entire women folks assuring that he would make amends going forward.

His wife, on her part, said she had accepted her husband’s apology and forgiven him, saying their children were still tender and they needed prayers to grow stronger in love and be able to nurture their kids to maturity.

She appreciated the governor for taking time out of his very tight schedule to make peace between them, saying his intervention was fatherly and a demonstration of his love for her family.

IN Lagos, an unidentified airport worker was stabbed to death at the weekend at Bunkers roundabout, AIT Road, Alagbado. The young man was seen in a pool of his blood after he had left home early to resume work at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja on Saturday.

According to a resident of the area, the deceased was discovered by street sweepers who were preparing to clean the streets at dawn.

“The unknown culprits also robbed him after stabbing him to death because his bag was left wide open alongside a small bag containing a food flask. He left behind a wife who is about six months pregnant,” the source said.