Man beats ‘baby mama’ to death over feeding money in Bayelsa

A 27-year-old man, Promise David, has beaten his 18-year-old baby mama, Miss Esther Pascal, to death during a fight over food and welfare money for their baby.

The incident happened on Sunday night on Ebis Mechanic Road, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. The deceased had a two-year-old daughter for her lover who works for a popular car wash outlet in the Yenagoa metropolis.Some residents of the neighbourhood said the quarrels between David and his baby mama only became a recurring decimal lately as it hasn’t always been the norm. They added that they were woken up around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday by the loud cry of the deceased calling for help.

“By the time a few of us got to their door, it was locked from inside. But we forced it open and met the baby mama on the floor. We quickly tried to revive her with water thinking she fainted but we discovered that she was dead. We immediately apprehended the man and alerted the police,” a source said.

While some residents claimed the man used a heavy object to hit the baby mama on the head, others said she might have died due to a heavy blow on her by the culprit, The Guardian reports

Already some representatives of the Gender Response Initiatives (GRI), established by the wife of Bayelsa Governor, Mrs. Gloria Diri, have visited the scene of the crime. Dise Sheila Ogbise, a lawyer, who is the deputy coordinator of GRI, said the incident was unfortunate. She called for more advocacy to end issues of domestic violence and violence against the girl child.

A spokesman for the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident. He said the suspect had been arrested by the police at the Ekeki Police Division and that investigation was ongoing.

 

 

 

