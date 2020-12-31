Little died in a California hospital on Wednesday, 30 December, the state department of corrections and rehabilitation said.
He was serving a life sentence for the murder of three women, but by the time of his death, he had confessed to killing 93 women between 1970 and 2005.
Little targeted vulnerable individuals, many of whom were sex workers or drug users, officials say.
A former competitive boxer, Little would knock his victims out with punches before strangling them, there were not always obvious signs like stab or bullet wounds on the person that had been murdered.
Instead many deaths were incorrectly determined to be overdoses or accidental and were never investigated, some bodies were never found, the agency said.
Last year, the FBI said its analysts believed all of his confessions were credible.
They also released images of the victims he drew while in prison in an attempt to trace those he killed.
Little was arrested in 2012 on a drugs charge in Kentucky and extradited to California, where officers carried out DNA testing on him.
He already had an extensive criminal record, with offences from armed robbery to rape across the US.
