According to abc News, Bartman confessed to casting a ballot on behalf of his mother and explained that he cast a vote in the name of his deceased mother to reelect President Donald Trump, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“For all the conspiracy theorists out there, this case today does not represent widespread voter fraud , Delaware County D.A. Jack Stollsteimer said.

Bartman’s arraignment follows a Republican man in Forty Fort, Pennsylvania, who was charged in October for similarly filling out an absentee ballot application on behalf of his deceased mother.

A registered Republican in Chester County, Pennsylvania, was also charged for casting a ballot in person in the November election and then returning to his polling place with sunglasses on in an attempt to disguise himself and vote on behalf of his son.

The Trump campaign and allies like attorney Sidney Powell have repeatedly made baseless allegations of rampant voter fraud in the November election as part of an effort to overturn Biden’s victory.

The campaign and GOP’s lawsuits have repeatedly been struck down in court due to a lack of evidence, including allegations of widespread dead voters as in Bartman’s case.

Though the Trump campaign has publicly alleged voter fraud in Pennsylvania, the campaign has shied away from actually making those claims in court, with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani telling a federal judge in Pennsylvania that the campaign’s central legal challenge in the state was not a fraud case.

The Trump campaign filed a petition in the US supreme court that challenges Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting rules and attempts to challenge the presidential election results, but the campaign did not make any specific allegations or provide evidence of voter fraud.