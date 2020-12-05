By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

A middle-aged man known as John Amoo has died mysteriously after stabbing his co-tenant to death in Osun State.

It was learnt that Amoo stabbed one Oyeyemi Adeleke to death at Awosuru Area, Osogbo on Wednesday evening.

The Nation gathered that after he stabbed his co-tenant, he destroyed the car of the landlady before he was found dead in the house.

Source told our correspondent that Amoo was not mentally balanced and he put up strange behaviours sometimes.

When the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, was contacted, she confirmed the incident.