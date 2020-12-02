Following the successful payment of their sister’s dowry, an electrician identified as Bright Odi has died after he was allegedly kicked on the scrotum while fighting with his fellow kingsman, Victor Iwu at Umueje Obinze, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to The Nation, Iwu and the 33-year-old Odi were quarrelling on how to share the bride price of their sister who got married on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

After the kick, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and started writhing in pains. He died the following day after he was rushed to the hospital. Angry youths, being destabilized by the occurrence, laid a siege on Iwu’s family home and when they did not meet him there, they set the entire compound ablaze.

The Interim Chairman of Owerri West local government area, Okechukwu Enyioha, said he has called security agencies to take over the matter and restore calm to the community.

While confirming the development, the Police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu said the Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal and Intelligence Department for further investigation, like the amount the inlaws paid as dowry and others.

Even though there is no definite price traditionally, the government’s price for dowry is N60 (Sixty Naira) and it is boldly written on the government stamp on the list that is often given to the groom’s family.

