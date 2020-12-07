File photo

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has jailed one Chimah Daniel Iweregbu for engaging in internet fraud.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren.

The conviction comes three days after Lagos Zonal Office of the commission arraigned Iweregbu, following his arrest on August 12 for involving in an online romance scam.

Prior to his arrest, the convict is said to have been on the wanted list of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“He was arraigned on December 4, 2020, following his arrest by operatives of the EFCC on August 12, 2020, for his involvement in an online romance scam.”

