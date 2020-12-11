Dismissed policeman defiles 12-year-old in Ilorin

A 48-year-old man, simply identified as Akile, has been arrested by neighbours for allegedly raping his daughter and a 14-year-old stepdaughter (names withheld) in his residence at Elere, Itori Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

A source, who disclosed this to The Guardian, said residents decided to hand the suspect over to the police for alleged incessant misdemeanors after he was said to have snatched his two wives from his friends in the neighbourhood.

The suspect’s daughter, who confirmed the rape, said: “My father usually threatens us with a knife that if we tell anybody, he will kill us.”

Also, a medical test carried out on the stepdaughter confirmed she had been abused for a long time.

The residents first reported the matter at Onigbedu Police Station before it was transferred to Itori Police Station and now the Area Command at Sango, where the case is currently being investigated. Efforts to get police reaction proved abortive at the time of filing in this story.

MEANWHILE, an Ilorin Magistrate Court has remanded a dismissed police officer, Folorunsho Monday, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl. The prosecutor, Mr Adisa Adigun, alleged that the defendant sexually molested the girl on two occasions.

Adigun said the case was transferred from Divisional Police Headquarters, Ijagbo, to the State Criminal Investigation Department, on December 2. He prayed the court to adjourn the case, as investigations were still ongoing.

However, the judge, Shade Lawal, ordered that the defendant be kept at the Oke-Kura Correctional Centre pending DPP’s advice. The magistrate adjourned the case until January 20, for mention.