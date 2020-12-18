Daily News

‘Man of the Year‘ and incoming gender war

By
0
‘man-of-the-year‘-and-incoming-gender-war
Views: Visits 0

A Man of the Year is normally chosen by reputable global magazines towards the end of the year and the key criterion is that the choice must be a man or woman, who has influenced world affairs most, for good or bad. Normally in doing this in the past, I would make reference to some key American and European magazines and comment on their choices. I stop that this year for the simple reason that  these magazines in the Trump era revealed their true identity in the way and manner they covered the presidency of the 45th US president. They did  this with such bias, contempt and lack  of objectivity  that  makes their  choice  or decision on  the topic unworthy of my comment and attention whatsoever.

In  that  regard I want  to name my Man of the Year for 2020 globally and in Nigeria and comment on what to expect in 2021 in terms of  female chauvinism which seems victorious  and  ascendant  over a  fallen and silenced male   chauvinism in the world at large at the end of 2020. Especially now with the coming to power of Joe Biden, the incoming 46th President of the world’s biggest democracy, the USA; and  the grand entrance of America’s  first  lady vice  president and one of colour at that, the distinguished Senator Kamala Harris.

Let me start by stating that I have a love/hate relationship on today’s topic and that  ambivalence will reveal itself some how  because it is difficult to hide and I have no apologies for its revelation. I name outgoing US President Donald Trump  as my Man  of the Year  because I believe and know that  he is the man who has influenced world affairs  most,  for good or bad and more for good in my books, than for bad. On the Nigerian scene I am picking our President as Man of the Year  in Nigeria because he has studiously and    majestically  looked the other  way as insecurity   worsened in the land and 333 young boys  have been  kidnapped in his home  state.  Obviously   that is  not a  good thing for  Nigerians and the boys’ anguished families. But the President must accept responsibility because the buck, for good or bad, in 2020 on the safety of lives and property of Nigerians not only in 2020,  but before and for the rest of his two terms,  stops on his table.

I am writing also on what I call ascendant   female  chauvinism  from  the way  and manner a CNN interview of two brilliant women in their fields of endeavor was conducted last week by Christine Amanpour and the  unhidden glee  and joy of the interviewer in showing  off the achievements of  her  subjects,  especially as they  are of the same sex. I know I will be accused  of  male  chauvinism  but that  is getting  out of fashion as enlightened  women  the world over especially in the west are at  arms not only in terms of gender equality  but  in the sharing and use of political  power .And  nowhere is this better illustrated this week  than in Paris, France where the Mayor, a woman was fined 90000 euros for appointing too  many women to management   positions. The  law which is aimed at  having gender parity in employment was  made in 2013 and is called ‘The Sauvadet  law ‘.

Let  me go back  to my Man of the Year  issue and show  why Donald Trump is the Man globally and our President the Man  in Nigeria for crippling insecurity. Aside  from  shaking America to its core with his MAGA- Make America great again, Donald Trump disrupted global  democracy in a way  that had Kissinger- worshipping diplomats and hardened negotiators  scampering for cover. But  such disruption is the harbinger of great changes and innovations as in Schumpeter’s theory of economic development. Trump in 2020  showed that in international relations there are no permanent friends or enemies but permanent interests. He  disrupted traditional allies in NATO  by asking them to pay their budget dues and consequently  NATO  defence  budget  soared  to  be able to  deter the main  security  threat  of a fast arming Russia. The pandemic and the media  destroyed theTrump  presidency in the  2020  presidential election which Trump  insisted  was rigged. Yet Trump got a vaccine in place on the eve of the election and shortly after. Trump was almost  killed by the pandemic in 2020 for the simple personal   reason that he wanted to down play the danger of the virus so  that people can come out and vote. But the media was hysterical on his not wearing a mask and amplified his boldness as lack of respect for science in fighting the virus and that made in-mail voting which Trump foresaw as his political nemesis an  inevitable manner of voting in the 2020 presidential  election. In-mail voting was Trump’s waterloo and America can look forward to a new president after  him. He however taught Iran a lesson on assassination and made some Arab nations to sign peace treaty with Israel, an unthinkable  thing before 2020. Surely America and the world at  large  will  not forget this Man of the Year 2020 in a hurry because he gave their democracy and politics a damn good kick  in the ass, to use their  euphemism.

With  regard  to  making our president Man of the Year for insecurity, I want to illustrate  that with some history, albeit of a monarchy in Germany where Frederick  the Great  was well revered as a great leader. He was reported to  have said – My  people and I have  reached  an   understanding which satisfies us both. They  are to say what they like and I am  to do as I  wish’. This seems to be our president’s      attitude to our crass insecurity. But the difference between our president and this European king was that  Frederick  came to power with royal blood. The Nigerian president was however elected to office in democratic elections for two  terms after losing two  presidential elections  earlier. He should  listen and respond  to the clamour all over the nation to improve the security situation. To  ignore  that strident  call based  on a national  type  of fear  of  life and property is   not  only tyrannical it makes a dictatorship of our  fledgling democracy  even  with  our motto of unity in diversity. The president  must act on insecurity on his watch. That  is his onerous responsibility and  he cannot allow  us to  live   dangerously in a house  whose thatched roof  is on fire.

On the matter of female chauvinism Christine  Amanpour was so happy with the way and manner she interviewed the  President of the European Central  Bank Christine Largade and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Both ladies are great achievers in  their   own rights , in finance and politics respectively. But you  could  see that Amanpour  was  asking  leading questions  to  show they are brilliant  and they are  women and are great leadership  examples  worthy  of emulation. That to me is female chauvinism very much like its male  counterpart. I  think  nowadays  women  should  give men a break  in treating male  chauvinism  like leprosy. Especially now that a woman Kamala Harris  is becoming the new US female  vice  president. Female chauvinism should be exposed for what  it is as it is as condemnable as the older male chauvinism it is about to  replace from 2021, especially in the Joe Biden era and presidency. Once again – From the fury of this raging pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.

Visibility and impact of female politicians

Previous article

Challenges before APC

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News