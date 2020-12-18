A Man of the Year is normally chosen by reputable global magazines towards the end of the year and the key criterion is that the choice must be a man or woman, who has influenced world affairs most, for good or bad. Normally in doing this in the past, I would make reference to some key American and European magazines and comment on their choices. I stop that this year for the simple reason that these magazines in the Trump era revealed their true identity in the way and manner they covered the presidency of the 45th US president. They did this with such bias, contempt and lack of objectivity that makes their choice or decision on the topic unworthy of my comment and attention whatsoever.

In that regard I want to name my Man of the Year for 2020 globally and in Nigeria and comment on what to expect in 2021 in terms of female chauvinism which seems victorious and ascendant over a fallen and silenced male chauvinism in the world at large at the end of 2020. Especially now with the coming to power of Joe Biden, the incoming 46th President of the world’s biggest democracy, the USA; and the grand entrance of America’s first lady vice president and one of colour at that, the distinguished Senator Kamala Harris.

Let me start by stating that I have a love/hate relationship on today’s topic and that ambivalence will reveal itself some how because it is difficult to hide and I have no apologies for its revelation. I name outgoing US President Donald Trump as my Man of the Year because I believe and know that he is the man who has influenced world affairs most, for good or bad and more for good in my books, than for bad. On the Nigerian scene I am picking our President as Man of the Year in Nigeria because he has studiously and majestically looked the other way as insecurity worsened in the land and 333 young boys have been kidnapped in his home state. Obviously that is not a good thing for Nigerians and the boys’ anguished families. But the President must accept responsibility because the buck, for good or bad, in 2020 on the safety of lives and property of Nigerians not only in 2020, but before and for the rest of his two terms, stops on his table.

I am writing also on what I call ascendant female chauvinism from the way and manner a CNN interview of two brilliant women in their fields of endeavor was conducted last week by Christine Amanpour and the unhidden glee and joy of the interviewer in showing off the achievements of her subjects, especially as they are of the same sex. I know I will be accused of male chauvinism but that is getting out of fashion as enlightened women the world over especially in the west are at arms not only in terms of gender equality but in the sharing and use of political power .And nowhere is this better illustrated this week than in Paris, France where the Mayor, a woman was fined 90000 euros for appointing too many women to management positions. The law which is aimed at having gender parity in employment was made in 2013 and is called ‘The Sauvadet law ‘.

Let me go back to my Man of the Year issue and show why Donald Trump is the Man globally and our President the Man in Nigeria for crippling insecurity. Aside from shaking America to its core with his MAGA- Make America great again, Donald Trump disrupted global democracy in a way that had Kissinger- worshipping diplomats and hardened negotiators scampering for cover. But such disruption is the harbinger of great changes and innovations as in Schumpeter’s theory of economic development. Trump in 2020 showed that in international relations there are no permanent friends or enemies but permanent interests. He disrupted traditional allies in NATO by asking them to pay their budget dues and consequently NATO defence budget soared to be able to deter the main security threat of a fast arming Russia. The pandemic and the media destroyed theTrump presidency in the 2020 presidential election which Trump insisted was rigged. Yet Trump got a vaccine in place on the eve of the election and shortly after. Trump was almost killed by the pandemic in 2020 for the simple personal reason that he wanted to down play the danger of the virus so that people can come out and vote. But the media was hysterical on his not wearing a mask and amplified his boldness as lack of respect for science in fighting the virus and that made in-mail voting which Trump foresaw as his political nemesis an inevitable manner of voting in the 2020 presidential election. In-mail voting was Trump’s waterloo and America can look forward to a new president after him. He however taught Iran a lesson on assassination and made some Arab nations to sign peace treaty with Israel, an unthinkable thing before 2020. Surely America and the world at large will not forget this Man of the Year 2020 in a hurry because he gave their democracy and politics a damn good kick in the ass, to use their euphemism.

With regard to making our president Man of the Year for insecurity, I want to illustrate that with some history, albeit of a monarchy in Germany where Frederick the Great was well revered as a great leader. He was reported to have said – My people and I have reached an understanding which satisfies us both. They are to say what they like and I am to do as I wish’. This seems to be our president’s attitude to our crass insecurity. But the difference between our president and this European king was that Frederick came to power with royal blood. The Nigerian president was however elected to office in democratic elections for two terms after losing two presidential elections earlier. He should listen and respond to the clamour all over the nation to improve the security situation. To ignore that strident call based on a national type of fear of life and property is not only tyrannical it makes a dictatorship of our fledgling democracy even with our motto of unity in diversity. The president must act on insecurity on his watch. That is his onerous responsibility and he cannot allow us to live dangerously in a house whose thatched roof is on fire.

On the matter of female chauvinism Christine Amanpour was so happy with the way and manner she interviewed the President of the European Central Bank Christine Largade and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Both ladies are great achievers in their own rights , in finance and politics respectively. But you could see that Amanpour was asking leading questions to show they are brilliant and they are women and are great leadership examples worthy of emulation. That to me is female chauvinism very much like its male counterpart. I think nowadays women should give men a break in treating male chauvinism like leprosy. Especially now that a woman Kamala Harris is becoming the new US female vice president. Female chauvinism should be exposed for what it is as it is as condemnable as the older male chauvinism it is about to replace from 2021, especially in the Joe Biden era and presidency. Once again – From the fury of this raging pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.