Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

A MAGISTRATES’ Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has remanded Emeke Chukwuani (32) for rape.

It was gathered that the victim, a 23-year-old groundnut seller, was on her way home about 8pm when the suspect snatched her phone and ran into the popular Fatilami Park.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said: “I was going home with my younger sister about 8.30pm when this man stopped us to talk to us. We continued to move but he followed us, snatched my phone and ran into Fatilami Park.

“We ran after him to give us our phone. Immediately we got to the photo stand, he grabbed my neck and we began to struggle. As we struggled, he was biting me everywhere including my private part, my ear, my cheek, my shoulder, my back and somewhere.

“My sister was shouting but nobody was there to help us. When my sister was trying to draw him away from my body, he broke a bottle on her head and she ran outside crying, while I was shouting inside.

“It was when he hit my mouth with the bottle that I became unconscious and I woke later to see he had raped me. I was surprised when I heard gun shots and two persons came inside. He tried to run away but they arrested him. That’s when I realised they were policemen. They saved me and my sister.”

Chukwuani was arraigned on a one-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Chinedu Mbam said the offence was punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

No bail application was made on the Chukwuani’s behalf as he had no lawyer.

Chief Magistrate B.I. Chukwu ordered that Chukwuani be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki. She also directed that the case file be sent to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions for necessary legal decision.

Magistrate Chukwu adjourned the matter till December 11 for report of compliance.