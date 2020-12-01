By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A 49-year-old man, Oyediran Mufutau, was on Tuesday remanded in custodial centre by an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court stealing the sum of N1.1million.

Mufutau was arraigned before Mrs Modupe Awodele on three counts bordering on fraud, cheating and stealing.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Rasaq told the court that the accused person, with pretence to secure a plot of land for one Amusat Abdulrafiu obtained the sum of N1,100,000.00 from him.

He added that the accused person cheated and converted the stated sum of money from the complainant to his own use.

Olayiwola noted that the offence committed by the accused person is contrary to and punishable under sections 419, 421 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun 2002.

The accused person was said to have committed the offence on September 19, 2020, at Uniosun Road Oke Baale Osogbo.

Defence Counsel, Okobe Najite, in an oral application urged the court to admit the accused person to bail in the most liberal term.

In her ruling, Magistrate Awodele ordered the remand of the accused person in Ilesa correctional facility and adjourned the matter till December 21, 2020, for ruling on bail.

Vanguard News Nigeria