On October 21, pockets of riots broke out across Lagos and other parts of the country. The riot was mainly triggered by the military and police who shot at peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, killing some while injuring many others.

The Lekki toll gate was one of the epicentres of the protest movement, which is now known as #EndSARS. The protesters were demanding far-reaching police reform but particularly were calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), a tactical unit of the Nigeria Police Force, accused of extra-judicial killings, extortion, torture and rape.

Rilwan Oshodi, 27-year-old, was returning home from the popular fabric market in the Yaba area of Lagos, where he mends second-hand clothing, when he ran into a group of protesters at the Area C Police Barracks in Ojuelegba.

LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital) and they said I need a medical surgery and that it was only at LUTH that they can do it,“ said Mr Oshodi, who looked seriously emaciated and could barely speak aloud.

Touching the huge surgical scar running down his abdomen, Mr Oshodi said the doctors at LUTH told him he may walk again but only after several sessions of physiotherapy and his surgical wound has completely healed.

“They (doctors) were telling me that there is the possibility that I may walk but there is a belt they will tie on me, but it is when my stomach heals.

“The belt cost N65,000.00 at LUTH and he will be going for physiotherapy,” said Mrs Oshodi.

I begged the doctors to discharge him – Mother

Mrs Oshodi said having sold several of her belongings and incurred huge debts to pay for her son’s treatment, she begged doctors at LUTH to discharge him so he can be taken care of at home because she could no longer afford the cost of keeping in at the hospital.