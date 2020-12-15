The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Federal Government to review existing policies for a better and cleaner environment.



Acting Director-General, Ambrose Oruche, stated this during the launch of the Energy Management System (EnMS) and Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production (RECP) in Abuja.

Oruche said that the protection of the environment has to be considered in the planning and proposed the involvement of the stakeholders in policy implementation to reduce emission.

“Our nation is currently finding the appropriate pricing of available energy whose production is far below the required demand, a development that must be reversed to ensure the competitiveness of the locally-manufactured product,” he noted.

He also said Nigeria must not be left behind in the quest to migrate to a clean industrial country as the pressure on the environment as a result of emission goes a long way in inhibiting the efficiency of human and physical capital.