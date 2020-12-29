By Oluwamayomikun Orekoya with agency reports

Odion Ighalo’s fairytale time at Old Trafford may be coming to an end as Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Edinson Cavani still has years left as a top striker and is keen to extend the Uruguayan’s contract.

The Nigeria ex-international has played just nine minutes for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season and recently failed to make the substitutes bench, showing signs that his time in North England may truly be over.

Cavani, 33, signed a one-year deal in September after months without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain and has scored four goals in 13 appearances for United and came off the bench to set up Bruno Fernandes’s goal in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leicester.

United have the option to extend Cavani’s contract for another season and Solskjaer suggested he expects the club to do so.

“At the moment he looks like he has a few years left in him so I wouldn’t say anything else,” said Solskjaer when asked if Cavani will remain for another season. “He has been a great influence and has made a great impact since he’s come here.”

However, Solskjaer dismissed suggestions Cavani’s role will be that of an impact substitute.

“He is definitely a starter. You don’t classify a player of that quality as anything else,” added Solskjaer.

“He will probably start more games that he will not start.

“He is so meticulous and professional with his habits, everything about him shows why he’s had the career he’s had and, at the age he is now, he’s still one of the fittest players we’ve got.”

Cavani will be available for the visit of Wolves to Old Trafford on Tuesday, but could soon be back on the sidelines after being charged by the Football Association with misconduct for a social media post.