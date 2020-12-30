A distraught Mr Demian Oyendikwe, aged 59, yesterday appeared before the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses for financial compensation over the loss of his goods worth N38 million.







He told the panel that his goods, stocked in a warehouse at Eribo Estate, Textile Mill Road, Benin, was completely looted by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.







Oyendikwe said since the incident, his creditors had been on his neck, asking for their money and that he had no means of paying back. He, therefore, decided to approach the panel for financial assistance.







“The government should kindly assist me at this moment because the losses are enormous. I cannot help even the institutions that loaned me the money. They are on my neck. That is why I came to the panel so that they can assist me to enable me liquidate the debts,” he said.







Similarly, the panel has asked an Inspector of Police, Mrs Afekhai Christiana, who appeared before it for a compensation of her vandalized car worth N800,000, that it will be out of place to ask the state government to buy her a new one when it could be fixed.







The police officer had told the panel that where she parked her vehicle at the Ugbekun police station, hoodlums punctured the four tyres of her vehicle, broke the windscreen and made away with the battery.







The panel further agreed to visit the mechanic workshop where the vehicle is undergoing some repairs.