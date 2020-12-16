Nicholas Makolomi, the young man who made the viral video of SARS operatives shooting a boy in Ugheli, Delta State, which in turn sparked the #EndSARS protests across the country, has been rearrested by the State’s police command.

The alarm was raised by Makolomi’s counsel, Ekenemolise Osifo, while noting that the Federal High Court had earlier ruled against Makolomi’s initial arrest and detention.

It is alleged that after Makolomi brought the attention of the police to the fact that a Superintendent of Police, SP Sunday Nwaja tried to cajole him to pay N500,000 for a soft landing, he was re-arrest.

The lawyer described his re-arrest as a gross violation of the rule of law.

He said:

“Prince Nicholas Makolomi actually recorded an injustice being perpetrated and like what every right-thinking Nigerian citizen would do, uploaded it to bring the attention of the public to police brutality.

“Considering the present insecurities and lawlessness in the country, the baseless and unjustified act by the police to cover their inefficiency is an unnecessary distraction and mediocre instead of facing the actual issue and truth is totally disgraceful and unwarranted.

“What aggravated the police to the re-arrest him was the fact that Makolomi brought the attention of the police to another act of unlawful extortion conducted by one SP Sunday Nwaja who requested for N500,000 to grant him a soft landing.

“To cover up for their lack of discipline to investigate the extortion issue, the police cunningly withdrew the pending matter from the court and re-arrested him.

“We want his unconditional release and the stoppage of further harassment of Prince Nicholas Makolomi. The police should respect the decision of the Federal High Court ruling in Asaba on November 24, 2020, which declared his earlier arrest and detention illegal.”

Barr. Osifo said the victim had been taken to an undisclosed location and not allowed access to his medication being a chronic ulcer and asthmatic patient.

However, the police are yet to respond to this development.

