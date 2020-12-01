Richard Bee, 62, is joyful for making it alive after his boat capsized on the Atlantic ocean. He spent two nights with his arms wrapped around the bow of his capsized boat.

After the harrowing experience, Richard Bee clambered up onto the deck of the cargo ship Angeles on Sunday morning.

Bee, on Friday, November 27, 2020, set out from Port Canaveral in Florida with his 9.7-metre Sea Ray boat, called the Stingray, however, he never came home and was reported missing on Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) swiftly launched a search operation for Bee and his boat.

Speaking to USA Today, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class. David Micallef said a mechanical issue left Bee stranded on the boat at sea late Friday, and as he slept on the boat that night, he noticed the water had taken over the boat. As the boat sank beneath the water waves, he scrambled to the tip of the ship where he held on to to stay alive.

The Coast Guard used boats and a C-130 Hercules aircraft to search for Bee, then put out a wide-ranging call to ocean traffic in the area where he was lost. The cargo ship Angeles spotted Bee around 11 a.m. on Sunday, about 138 kilometres from shore. Bee was reported to have used his shirt to flag the ship down.

The coast guards fed, clothed, helped him settle in for a few days, as he will remain on-board until the ship docks in Florida on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

“It’s an amazing story. We’re just very thankful for the motor vessel Angeles and their entire crew for keeping a sharp lookout. And we’re just very thankful, especially during this holiday season, that we can bring this man home to his family,” Micallef said.

