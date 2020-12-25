Breaking News

Manchester City Duo Of Gabriel Jesus, Walker Contract COVID-19

A file photo combination of Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City duo of Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have contracted COVID-19, the English Premier League side said in a statement on Christmas Day. 

Two unnamed staff of the Manchester side were also confirmed to have tested positive for the disease.

“All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” the club added.

“Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.


