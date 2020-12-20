Manchester United put up a ruthless performance on Sunday against Leeds United as they thrashed their opponents 6-2 at Old Trafford.

The big win, which came with diverse records, has seen the Red Devils zoom into the third position on the Premier League standings even with a game at hand.

Both Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored two goals each while Victor Lindelof and Daniel James contributed a goal each to give United the comprehensive victory.

Sunday’s game at Old Trafford started on a frenetic note with Scott McTominay scoring two goals inside 160 seconds as the Reds took a 4-1 lead into the interval.

The remarkable start means the Scotland international is the first player in Premier League history to score twice inside the opening three minutes of a match.

3 – Scott McTominay is the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the first three minutes of a match. Madness. pic.twitter.com/QtFGGS1JXa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2020

The first goal, after only 66 seconds, was United’s quickest in the top-flight, since Robin van Persie struck against West Ham United in November 2012, after only 31 seconds.

United did not have to wait for too long to increase their lead as Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 in the 20th minute.

The goal by the Portuguese was his 16th in 27 Premier League as he continues to turn heads in the Premier League.

While Leeds United were trying to salvage the bad situation, it got worse for Marcelo Bielsa’s men as they were hit the fourth goal as Lindelof joined the scoring spree.

4 – Leeds United have conceded four first-half goals in a Premier League match for the first time, in what is their 482nd game in the competition. Floodgates. pic.twitter.com/iVeQZ71IUL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2020

Liam Cooper was able to reduce the deficit to 4-1 before half time but United continued the rout in the second half with David James restoring the four-goal cushion before another goal came off the boots of Fernandes.

Just as they did in the first half, Leeds United managed to get one goal in the second half too as the tie at Old Trafford ended 6-2.

According to Opta Stats, this is the first time a club team managed by Marcelo Bielsa has conceded six goals in any competitive match since his Newell’s Old Boys side lost 0-6 to San Lorenzo in the Copa Libertadores in February 1992.