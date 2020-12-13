By Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf

If music be the food of love, play on,’ is the famous opening line in Williams Shakespeare’s popular comedy Twelfth Night, where the lovelorn Orsino seeks to satisfy his fantasy.

This same scenario was reenacted last weekend at the Muson Centre, where the Mandilas Group and its choir serenaded the audience with very scintillating performances as they reeled out soul-inspiring hymns all delivered with panache and received with great éclat.

One of the visible signs that the occasion was going to be lit was self-evident in the breathtaking ambience of the Shell Zenith Bank Hall, which wore a sparkling look complete with lightening effects which painted a kaleidoscope of rainbow colours.

The occasion was the Muson and Mandilas Christmas concert.

The Christmas concert, solely sponsored by the Mandilas Group as part of activities to celebrate their 70th anniversary was in two parts, with the Muson choir and Muson Chamber Orchestra led by Sir Emeka Nwokedi dishing out a medley of songs and music rendered in English and the various local dialects including Oh, come all ye faithful, popular Igbo hymn, ‘Hallelujah chimme…’

The second part saw the introduction of a 14-year-old prodigy, Joshua Akinotan otherwise known as Josh Praise who performed three separate piano solos to the admiration of the crowd who stood awestruck.

The highpoint of the occasion was the special appearance by the Mandilas choir. Numbering 17 members of males and females, they sashayed into the stage in eye-popping outfits made of flowery patterns of green and white almost mimicking the national colours.

To say the Mandilas choir formed two years ago, came fully prepared is certainly stating the obvious. With their drums and cymbals they literally wowed the audience with several songs from their repertoire including, Joy to the World…Sing Hallelujah to the king…”

The showstopper from the Mandilas choir was the popular Christmas hymn, Twelve Days of Christmas, which drew the interest of the audience who joined in the sing-a-long.

Speaking with a cross-section of participants, they were full of praises for the organisers. One of the guests at the concert, Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman, Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) acknowledged that the Christmas carol was a good way of ending the year after living in fear of COVID-19 thus far.

The CEO of Mandilas, Ms Ola Debayo Doherty, said of the event, “Indeed, Mandilas has been here for 70 years but because of the situation in the country we had to cancel all other celebrations for just this one event and it has been worth the while.”

An elated chairman of Muson, Mr. Louis Mbanefo while drawing the curtain for the day expressly thanked the sponsors for helping to put the event together. “I’m delighted that we were able to gather to put up this event with the Mandilas Group. I have also gathered that this might be a regular feature so we look forward to many more years of collaboration with Mandilas. The Muson choir had been off the stage since the outbreak of COVID-19 but fortunately, this is the first of the physical concerts we’re having this year. But we have had half a dozen concerts online already. All said, we’re happy to witness this epochmaking event.”