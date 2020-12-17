A recent development has seen a man jump to his death from a fifth-floor rooftop in Lower Manhattan, USA, after reportedly stabbing his roommate in the head.

New York Daily reports that the man committed suicide on Wednesday morning, December 16, after the violent incident took place on Canal Street near Division Street at around 9:30 am.

The police said the two men, who are roommates, were arguing inside an apartment building when one of them, said to be a man in his 50s, pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the head.

The suspect, after the incident, climbed to the rooftop of the apartment and jumped.

An onlooker told the New York Post that the man said nothing before taking the fatal leap from the corner of the roof.

A photographer at the scene captured an image of the unnamed suspect sprawled motionless on the ground, wearing nothing but a pair of grey shorts and socks.

The attacker was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A passerby told New York Daily that he spotted the 43-year-old victim of the stabbing ‘covered in blood from head to toe,’ walking barefoot along Canal Street and calling out for help.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, and authorities say he is in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

However, details of what led to the fracas between the roommates have not been made public.

